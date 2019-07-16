In Com Staff July 16 2019, 12.06 am July 16 2019, 12.06 am

Nayanthara has been on a roll recently. The actress has already scored a few hits this year and now she is gearing up for more fun stuff. It is already known that she is currently busy with Vijay’s upcoming film titled Bigil. Along with this project, she also has Love Action drama, in which she has been paired up with Nivin Pauly. The film’s shooting has already been wrapped up and the post-production for the same is going on at a rapid pace. The makers of the film had recently released the first look from the film and fans went absolutely crazy over how cute the lead duo looked together. Now, the second poster too has come out, where we get introduced to Aju Varghese’s character, Sagar.

While some fans have loved this look from the poster, many took offense that Nayanthara was left out in the poster. Not only did they express disappointment over her absence, they also demanded her inclusion in all promotional matter regarding the film. Of course, it is understandable for the Lady Superstar’s fans to be mad, because she is one of the topmost leading actresses and should not be invisible in front of a couple of men. But here we are thinking, what if the exclusion was due to some specific reason? The first poster introduced Nivin and Nayan’s characters. The second poster has Nivin and Aju. What if there’s a third one coming? Maybe it is a promotional gimmick and the makers want to show each of the three words, Love Action Drama, in three different posters?

Take a look at tweet,

Introducing Dineshan & Sagar! #LoveActionDrama this Onam! 😍

@AjuVarghesee pic.twitter.com/XJHUqIxrUH

— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) July 12, 2019