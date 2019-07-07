In Com Staff July 07 2019, 12.38 pm July 07 2019, 12.38 pm

By now, it is well-known that Nayanthara is all set to be seen next in a film titled Love Action Drama. The even interesting part is that she is pairing up with Mollywood’s star actor Nivin Pauly in the film. Only recently, the film’s shooting got wrapped up and its post-production is going at a great pace. We already told you how TV actor Prajin will be seen in the role of the villain for this flick. Now, to create more hype, the makers have released the first look poster from the film! The poster is subtle and shows the two sharing a candid laugh. What strikes the eye is that both of them look absolutely stunning together!

Along with the first look poster, the names of their characters were also revealed. Nayanthara took to Twitter and wrote that it is ‘time to welcome Dineshan and Shobha’. Along with that, she shared the picture. Obviously, Twitterati has gone crazy over this look and have been reposting it and commenting on it. Love Action Drama is the directorial debut of filmmaker Dhyan Sreenivasan. The film is reportedly said to be a spin-off of Vadakkunokkiyanthram (1989). For those who do not know, Vadakkunokkiyanthram is a hit family drama that was written and directed by Dhyan’s father Sreenivasan. The first look poster also confirms that the makers are planning for an Onam release.

Here it is #LoveActionDramaFL 📸 Time to welcome Dineshan & Shobha #ShobhaWithDineshan pic.twitter.com/zGCGGYiAt9

