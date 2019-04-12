Love Action Drama: This Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly starrer will hit the screens this year

In Com Staff April 12 2019, 8.22 pm April 12 2019, 8.22 pm

The shooting for Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara starrer Love Action Drama has been going on at a steady pace. The film is all set to see a release later this year, according to several reports. The movie will see popular actor Dhyan Sreenivasan making his debut as a director. Not just that, Love Action Drama is being touted to be a spin-off of the yesteryear hit movie Vadakkunokkiyanthram. We had already told you earlier that after the shoot in Kerala, the cast and crew had moved on to Chennai to shoot the next leg of this film. Now, the latest that we hear is that the Chennai schedule of the film has been wrapped up too!

According to the source, “Love Action Drama shoot is going on at a brisk pace. The Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly starrer movie was being shot in Kerala and then in Chennai. The team has now successfully wrapped the Chennai leg of the shoot and are ready to move to their next!” The crew had started shooting for the film back in mid 2018 but due to some changes, the team decided to re-shoot major chunks of the film. It is being hoped that as everything is going at a fast pace, the film might see a release during the latter half of this year.

Shan Rahman is the music composer for this film while the lyrics have been penned by Dhyan’s brother Vineeth Sreenivasan. Sreenivas Reddy is handling the cinematography and the editing is done by Vivek Harshan. The film will be shot extensively in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi. Watch this space for more updates...