‘Love Sonia’ actress Mrunal Thakur signed up for Baahubali’s prequel on Netflix!

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali created a storm in Indian cinema for its never-seen-before scale, scenes and characters. The duology was an important tool for putting India on the world map when it comes to executing biggies at a towering level. As people started longing for more depth into the world of Baahubali, digital giant Netflix made a decision to bring out a prequel which would take a closer look into the life of Sivagami – Ramya Krishnan’s character in the film.

Two directors – Praveen Sattaru and Deva Katta have been working on this series, which is based on the book written by Anand Neelakantan. And now, we finally have a face to relate with the younger version of Sivagami, it is none other TV-turned-film actress Mrunal Thakur. After her impressive performance in the recently released Love Sonia, she has been brought on board by the makers as they found her apt for the role.

Three new sets have been put up at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad, the same place where Baahubali was shot. Netflix is mounting this series on a massive budget, and will be releasing it in a total of 9 languages. Rahul Bose and Atul Kulkarni are other members of the cast and will start shooting for their portions soon.