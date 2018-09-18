image
Wednesday, September 19th 2018
English
‘Love Sonia’ actress Mrunal Thakur signed up for Baahubali’s prequel on Netflix!

Regional

‘Love Sonia’ actress Mrunal Thakur signed up for Baahubali’s prequel on Netflix!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   September 18 2018, 9.18 pm
back
BaahubaliEntertainmentLove SoniaMrunal ThakurNetflixregionaltollywood
nextSeema Raja’s Varum Aana Varaathu reveals Sivakarthikeyan’s improved moves!
ALSO READ

Ram Charan thanks Japan for Magadheera's super success

Baahubali Prabhas makes an official announcement on his next

My film was a trendsetter for epics like Baahubali, claims Prashanth