In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.36 am June 18 2019, 1.36 am

We had earlier reported that Tovino Thomas is currently busy with many releases. The actor is already basking in the success of his latest release Virus and now he has two other films to be released in June. While one is And The Oscar Goes To..., the other has been titled Luca. Talking about Luca, the film is all set to release on June 28 and now the makers have even released the trailer of the film! Just like the first video song that was released, the trailer too features a lot of artistic shots, paint and beautiful colours. Luca is being directed by Arun Bose and Tovino will be seen alongside Ahaana Krishna in this film.

Ahaana Krishna and Tovino shine in this trailer as we see them embark on a journey filled with love, paint, and cute romance. Ahaana’s character has been named Niharika in the film and Tovino plays the role of a scrap artist. Tovino looks his absolute handsome self with his beautiful mannerisms and cute dialogues. From the sweet tone, the trailer soon rushes on to become a sort of a suspenseful one. The music changes to dark and then we see a vengeful side of Tovino. The trailer sure raises a lot of expectations and from what it looks like, the film will fulfill all of them!

Watch the trailer here :