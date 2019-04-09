Lucifer crosses the 100 crore gross mark; Mohanlal in a league of his own!

Lmk April 09 2019, 3.10 pm April 09 2019, 3.10 pm

In the long line of its box office exploits over the past few days, Lucifer has now pulled off its biggest achievement yet. The film has stormed past 100 crore in worldwide gross box office collections at the end of its second weekend. Lucifer is said to have crossed the 100 crore gross mark on its 12th day. This is the second 100 crore grosser for the Malayalam industry after Mohanlal’s 2016 blockbuster Puli Murugan. Mohanlal was also part of the Telugu blockbuster Janatha Garage which managed a worldwide gross of more than 130 crore. Whether Lucifer can manage to cross Pulimurugan’s lifetime worldwide gross of close to 140 crore would be based on how the new Vishu Malayalam releases like Madhura Raja and Athiran perform at the box office, and also the screen count of Lucifer then.

Lucifer has done equally well in Kerala and the overseas space. Among all the South Indian films released this year, Lucifer is the second highest grossing film in the overseas space (with a gross of more than 6 million $ and still counting) after Rajinikanth’s Petta (lifetime overseas gross of about 10 million $). The film has done exceptionally well in UAE - GCC as expected, while it is also the first Malayalam film to gross more than 500K $ in the USA. Beyond Malayalam cinema’s usual overseas stronghold in UAE - GCC, Lucifer has opened up a lot of other overseas avenues for the industry.

Leading Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also acknowledged Lucifer’s ground breaking performance in the overseas space with a tweet.

#Malayalam film #Lucifer is doing fantastic biz in the international markets... UAE + GCC leads with smashing biz, while North America [USA + Canada], UK, Australia and New Zealand have scored impressive numbers... Data follows... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2019

Let's see how much money does Lucifer make in the coming days.