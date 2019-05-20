Lucifer grossed higher in digital rights than satellite rights, reveals Prithviraj!

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 9.44 am May 20 2019, 9.44 am

The recently released Lucifer, which had Mohanlal in the lead, marked actor Prithviraj's directorial debut. Lucifer has already breached the Rs 200 Crore mark in collections and is still going strong in many theatres. The makers also dubbed the movie in other languages and released it. It had an overwhelming response from fans and the movie has now become one of the biggest grosser ever, in Mollywood. Recently, while talking about Lucifer, Prithviraj revealed a few previously unknown details about the movie.

Prithviraj said, "Lucifer's producers and I realised that with such a high budget and the buzz surrounding Mohanlal, the movie would definitely have good business. We wanted to make the most use of all of this and thus ended up ensuring that we got a super hit. Also, Lucifer would be one of the first movies to collect more through Digital rights than Satellite rights!" Reports also state that for the first time ever, the overseas rights of Lucifer were not sold for an outright amount but were given through a distribution deal.

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Prithviraj, is a thriller which also marked Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi's debut in Malayalam cinema. He played the antagonist in this movie. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, Lucifer had music by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Samjith Mohammed.