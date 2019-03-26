Lucifer: Mohanlal eulogizes Prithviraj’s passion and conviction in pulling off a biggie

In a couple of days, the world will get to see Mohanlal’s Lucifer, which is the biggest Malayalam release of the summer this year. The film marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj and has a sublime star cast apart from the lead star. Billed as a political thriller, Lucifer is written by Murali Gopy who is the man behind many complex scripts such as Kammara Sambhavam.

At a recent interaction, Mohanlal has heaped praise on Prithviraj, speaking about the experience of working with the actor-turned-director. “Prithvi is hugely passionate about cinema. Over time, I have gained the knack of judging the amount of passion and conviction in a person. When this script came to me, I had the instinct that he can make it. Definitely, he has succeeded in doing it. From my experience as an actor, I am very happy with the film. The character of Stephen Nedumbally, the others surrounding him and the whole film was very looked after by director Prithviraj. At baseline, Lucifer is a generic, accessible film. But the way it has been treated, be it the music, the visuals or the presentation of the characters, it has been done so differently,” said the actor.

Mohanlal was then asked how he balances pleasing his fans, along with the idea to surprise himself with unique roles. The actor answered, “Catering to the fans is always a big challenge. A film like this with all the incidents and paraphernalia is something unusual, but the confidence of Antony Perumbavoor made it happen. When you watch this film, apart from the grandeur, the emotional content is very volatile. And that’s why it’s special.”

Lucifer will hit the screens worldwide on the 28of March.