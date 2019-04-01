image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  3. Regional
Lucifer: Mohanlal starrer is on a box office rampage, grosses 50 crore in 4 days

Regional

Lucifer: Mohanlal starrer is on a box office rampage, grosses 50 crore in 4 days

Mohanlal reiterates his hold as the top star of Mollywood with Prithviraj's Lucifer

back
Baahubali 2Box OfficeLuciferMohanlalPrithvirajPuli Murugan
nextChennai city box office: Super Deluxe tops the list, Airaa follows second and Lucifer is doing well too!

within