Lucifer: Mohanlal starrer is on a box office rampage, grosses 50 crore in 4 days

Lmk April 01 2019, 2.05 pm April 01 2019, 2.05 pm

The new Mohanlal starrer in town, Lucifer directed by Prithviraj, is smashing all the earlier box office records of Malayalam cinema. In its opening 4 days, the film has already grossed 50 crore worldwide, with Kerala and UAE - GCC contributing equal chunks to the overall haul. Needless to say, it’s the fastest ever Malayalam film to get to the 50 crore mark. After Baahubali 2, Lucifer has taken the best ever opening for a South Indian film in UAE - GCC. Lucifer is also doing great in North America, where it’s already the highest grossing Malayalam film. It’s expected to cross the half million $ gross mark in the coming days.

This political drama with enough ‘mass’ moments for Mohanlal and his fans, will now be chasing Puli Murugan’s (another Mohanlal starrer) status of being the highest grossing Malayalam film ever. Mohanlal reiterates his hold as the top star of Mollywood with Lucifer, and is in the process of chasing his own record.

Fans on social media are also debating over a possible Tamil remake for the film with an equally big mass hero taking Mohanlal’s place. Names like Rajinikanth and Ajith seem to be doing the rounds among fans and movie buffs. We have to see if such a Lucifer remake materialises in the near future.

Lucifer also marks a dream directorial debut for actor Prithviraj, who also plays a key role in the film. He hasn’t watered down the film with a needless romance track for the hero and has completely played to the gallery of ‘Lalettan’ fans.