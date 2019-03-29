Lucifer: Mohanlal's much awaited biggie leaked on Tamilrockers and other piracy websites!

In Com Staff March 29 2019, 8.59 pm March 29 2019, 8.59 pm

Piracy has been one of the most prevalent wrong-doings in the Industry that has affected many filmmakers. Almost every film that releases is leaked online by the infamous group ‘Tamilrockers’. The South Indian Film Industry, especially the Tamil Film Producers Council headed by Vishal is trying to bring down the site. Although steps have been taken to block over 12000 piracy websites, it has all gone in vain. The newest victim of piracy is none other than Mohanlal’s Lucifer that released on Thursday, March 28. According to several reports, the film starring Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, and Manju Warrier has been leaked online already by Tamilrockers and other piracy websites including madrasrockers, jio rockers, filmywap, moviezwap, to name a few.

Though this piracy issue has been brought to court and laws have been passed against it too, it seems like this racket is not going to stop anytime soon. Websites leak films within hours of its release and it brings in a loss for the filmmakers. According to reports, Lucifer is available to watch online and download in HD quality. Lucifer has been making the headlines for a long time now and people have been waiting with bated breath to watch in on the big screen. This leak doesn't offer any good for the team of Lucifer and the fans of Lalettan.

The people are going crazy over the film and it is already being termed as a blockbuster. The film has also been getting raving reviews from everyone and it is being touted as an amazing directorial debut by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mohanlal plays Stephen Nedumpally in the movie while Manju Warrier plays the female lead. Vasudev is the cinematographer for this film, while Samjith Mohammed is in charge of editing. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas.