Lucifer: Mohanlal’s upcoming political thriller will not pay heed to him alone!  

Lucifer is easily the most awaited film of the summer down in Kerala, for it brings together three big names for a political thriller that looks intense and interesting. Starring Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally, the film marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj, and is written by Murali Gopy who is known for his terrific scripts and control over varied characters. Lucifer hits the screens worldwide on the 28th of March, and is expected to bring Mohanlal back on top with a glee, resurrecting him from the failure of his last outing in Odiyan.

But however, Lucifer is not just about Mohanlal’s character. The promotional campaign of the film which began more than a month ago, has introduced us to more than 25 important characters from the film apart from Mohanlal, by bringing out special character posters every day. Contrary to usual star-driven films that only concentrate on celebrating the lead character, Lucifer will be a film where even the smallest of characters will have an important part to play. According to a very important member from the unit, “Writer Murali Gopy has sketched the script in such a way that Mohanlal’s character will shine a bright light even when he is not on screen. Lucifer is not just another political film, the audience are in for a big load of surprises and unexpected turns.”

With so many well-known names such as Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Baiju, Lucifer does come off as a promising thriller. Let’s wait and see on the 28th.