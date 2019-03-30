Lucifer Movie Review: Well made commercial fanboy tribute to Lalettan with wonderful overall performances!

In Com Staff March 30 2019, 8.38 pm March 30 2019, 8.38 pm

The death of a top political leader creates a void in the political and social spheres, leaving a major fight between aspirants to become his successor! His son and daughter are disinterested in taking up the mantle and the battle intensifies with two people - one of them Stephen Nedumpally (Mohanlal) and the other Bobby (Vivek Oberoi) join the fray. What follows next, makes up the rest of the movie. Lucifer is actor Prithviraj's maiden directorial and is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for the Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

Prithviraj has made this movie, based on a script by Murali Gopy and it goes with the tagline "Blood. Brotherhood. Betrayal." is very apt for the movie and as quoted in the trailer, "This deal is with the Devil!" One can say that the whole movie is a fanboy tribute by Prithviraj to Mohanlal as we get to see the vintage, massy Lalettan all throughout the movie! This will be a perfect treat for all of Mohanlal's fans! The movie rides on his shoulders and he lifts it completely! Vivek Oberoi makes a very noteworthy entry into Mollywood with this movie. We all know what Manju Warrier is capable of and she proves it yet again with this movie. Though Tovino has very little screen space, he just aces all his portions and leaves the viewers wanting for more. Indrajith, Saikumar and Prithviraj himself in an extended cameo, have all delivered outstanding performances. The director has ensured equal importance for all characters and even the smaller actors like Kalabhavan Shajon stands out with his performance!

Unlike the pre-release buzz that this movie would be an out and out political thriller, it also encompasses drama, family emotions, betrayal, revenge and lots of other subjects! The entire movie is gripping and has very few sequences which come as breathers. The first half races by rapidly but the second half could have been made more taut. An item song comes as a dampener to the movie's pace. The movie has many dialogues with biblical references and some casually sarcastic ones taking a dig at politics as well as cinema. Deepak Dev's musical score is as good as one of the movie's characters and is a major plus! Sujith Vasudev's cinematography should definitely be acknowledged as it is top-notch, especially the lighting and angles! Most of the movie has been made on a greyish tone and it adds to the mood! The length of this movie could not be viewed favourably by many and a shorter run-time would definitely be welcomed better!