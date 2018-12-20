Lucifer: Negative shades for Mohanlal in this upcoming political thriller!

Being such a hugely respected and loved star in the southern part of India, it is important for an actor like Mohanlal to be careful with the roles that he portrays in his films. Even though the actor does a handful of films every year, he always makes sure that his characters carry a sense of positivity and pride which eventually reflect on the audience. But in his upcoming political thriller Lucifer which is helmed by actor-turned-director Prithviraj, Mohanlal is playing a character that has negative shades.

The recently released teaser of the film had the actor mouthing a dialogue about committing sins, but was adamant in keeping the storyline under wraps. Mohanlal plays a politician named Stephen Nedumballi in the film and has just completed shooting for his portions last week. The team is currently finishing off the pending shoot with a short leg of the shoot in Russia.

Apart from Mohanlal and Manju Warrier, Lucifer features an interesting star cast that consists of Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas and late actor Kalabhavan Mani. While Sujith Vaassudev takes care of the cinematography, Stephen Devassy is in charge of the music. Producer Antony Perumbavoor, who is bankrolling the film under his banner of Aashirvaad Films, has confirmed that it will hit the screens in April next year.