Lucifer: No masti for Vivek Oberoi as he struggles with his Malyalam debut dialogues

Vivek Oberoi is making inroads into the Malayalam industry with the political thriller Lucifer. The film marks actor Prithviraj’s directorial debut, and stars Mohanlal in the lead role. Vivek spoke out in a recent interaction, saying that he has been approached with many roles in Malayalam films over the course of the career, but had waited for something as big as Lucifer to actually make his entry.

“I was super thrilled when I heard the script the first time. As soon as Prithviraj narrated it to me, I told him that I would be a part of the film. Prithvi has pushed me to a point where’s it’s absolutely challenging, and that’s what makes it so exciting. I don’t think I will find a role like this in Hindi. It’s been a crazy experience to play a character with many grey areas,” said the actor. However, he has also admitted that he is having a tough time memorizing the dialogues and it is only the interest in the project that keeps him fueled.

Apart from Mohanlal, Lucifer also packs in a big cast that has Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and others.