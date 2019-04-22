Lucifer talent onboard for Sai Dhansika’s action-adventure Yogi Da

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 6.28 pm April 22 2019, 6.28 pm

Sai Dhansika is a talented actress but sadly has not been getting the right breaks in her career. She played the role of Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter in Pa Ranjith’s film Kabali where her character was called Yogi. In Kabali, Sai Dhansika had essayed the role of a contract killer who is adept in all forms of stunts. Her role was very strong and powerful in the film. Now in debutant Gowtham Krishna’s film which is also named as Yogi Da, apparently inspired by Dhansika’s character name in Kabali, the actress plays a role which is very strong and tough.

Produced by Arunagiri and Che Rajkumar for Jatpatma Cinemas banner, Yogi Da will have Deepak Dev as the music composer. Deepak had just recently composed music for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut, the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. In fact, Yogi Da will be a coming back of sorts for Deepak Dev who had scored music for Saadhu Miranda in 2005 which had Prasanna and Kavya Madhavan in lead roles. Our sources add further details about the songs in Yogi Da. They state, “There will just be one song in Yogi Da as it is an action flick and the team didn't want to hinder the pace with songs. The background score will be a major highlight in the film."

Yogi Da will also have other cast members in the form of Sayaji Shinde and Manobala. Kabir Duhan Singh will be the primary antagonist. S K Bhoopathy of Thavasi fame will be cranking the camera while Gautham and Himesh Bala have written the dialogues for Yogi Da. Our sources also add, “The first schedule of the film had been done with and the unit is commencing their second schedule later this week”. Since it is an action flick, there are around ten high octane action blocks which are choreographed by fight master Ganesh.