Lucifer: Usha Uthup to sing for Mohanlal and Manju Warrier’s next

Mohanlal’s Lucifer is possibly the most anticipated film currently. The makers are building up the excitement by releasing new character poster on a daily basis. Fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer release and meanwhile there is more exciting news! Usha Utthup will be singing a song in the film which is being called ‘The Lucifer Anthem’. Scriptwriter Murali Gopy posted a picture with the singer, director Prithviraj, Usha Uthup and composer Deepak Dev on social media to break the news.

Along with the pictures he wrote that the makers have always been a fan of Usha Uthup and her singing. Thus, when the legend agreed to sing their song, it was a great moment for them. He also posted a picture with Usha Uthup’s daughter! Now, isn’t that an amazing collaboraton? We surely cannot wait to hear this song now. According to reports, the trailer of the film will be released on March 22nd. The film which is all set to hit theatres on March 28, is supposedly a family entertainer with a lot of plot twists.

Mohanlal plays Stephen Nedumpally in the movie while Manju Warrier plays the female lead. The film also has Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith. Sujith Vasudev is the cinematographer for this film, while Samjith Mohammed is in charge of editing. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas. The film is being touted as a political thriller and the makers had recently asked fans not to believe in any of the spoilers that were being released on the Internet.