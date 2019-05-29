Lyricist and actor Pa Vijay to act and direct Strawberry 2!

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 7.57 pm May 29 2019, 7.57 pm

Strawberry is not just the name of an exotic fruit but it is also the name of a Tamil movie that released in the year 2015. Featuring lyricist Pa Vijay in the lead role, Strawberry was directed, produced and acted in by the award-winning lyricist. The film was a horror comedy which had Avani Modi as the lead lady, supported by actors like Samuthirakani, Devayani, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Jangiri Madhumitha, Imman Annachi, Mayilsamy and others. Taj Noor had composed the music for this film. Now, Pa Vijay has plans to direct the sequel to his film Strawberry.

When we contacted Pa Vijay regarding this, he mentioned, “I have been wanting to make a sequel of my film Strawberry and very soon I will come out with all the details.” Although the film did not receive much positive feedback, it was the debut directorial of the lyricist. Later on, last year Pa Vijay directed Aarudhra, which was again produced by and acted in by him, along with K Bhagyaraj, S A Chandrasekhar, Mottai Rajendran and others. This film also did not do too well at the box office.

Interestingly, both the earlier directorials of the lyricist belong to the action thriller genre and in all likelihood, Strawberry 2 will also follow the same pattern and be in the same genre. It is likely to be produced by Pa Vijay himself, who is currently busy with the pre-production of this film. On the other hand, Vijay is also involved with penning lyrics for many films. He is also in talks to be one of the lyricists for Darbar, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara and directed by AR Murugadoss. One is not sure if Strawberry 2 will have the same cast members from the first instalment. Stay tuned to receive more updates on this film.