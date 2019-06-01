In Com Staff June 01 2019, 6.18 pm June 01 2019, 6.18 pm

Lyricist Vairamuthu has been in the news in recent times for all the wrong reasons. Singer Chinmayi Sripada had accused him as a sexual predator in the #MeToo movement and sadly, she had to face a lot of negative consequences because of this. She had also lost quite a few offers and was also suspended from the Dubbing Union. She has been receiving flak for naming him and there is just little support for the singer/voiceover artist. Meanwhile, the National Award winning lyricist who is a staunch supporter of the DMK party and a vociferous adversary of the BJP has tweeted about the imposition of the Hindi language on all people, in his latest tweet.

The lyricist in Tamil had mentioned that Jawaharlal Nehru had promised that Hindi will not be imposed on the people who don’t talk the language. He also added that he is not sure if the current government at the Centre likes Nehru or not but he hoped that they should not break his promise. His tweet met with both positive and negative responses. A few went along with him and said that Hindi should never be imposed in Tamil Nadu and that Tamil and English alone should be spoken here.