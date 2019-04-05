image
  3. Regional
Lyricist Vivek writes peppy lines for AR Rahman’s Avengers anthem in Tamil

Regional

Lyricist Vivek writes peppy lines for AR Rahman’s Avengers anthem in Tamil

The anthem goes “Ini Yaaro Nammai Thaduppaar Yaaro” and has caught on the attention of the audience

back
AR RahmanAvengers EndgameChris EvansChris HemsworthlyricistMark RuffaloMarvel AnthemRobert Downey Jr.Scarlett JohanssonTrending In SouthVivek
nextMagizh Thirumeni directorial and Arun Vijay double role starrer Thadam to go to Bollywood

within