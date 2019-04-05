In Com Staff April 05 2019, 8.22 pm April 05 2019, 8.22 pm

Avengers: Endgame, the superhero Hollywood film based on Marvel Comics will soon hit the screens. There is a huge fan following for Avengers franchise in India and the authorities are rightly capitalizing it with plans to release the film in Tamil and Hindi among other Indian languages. Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Marvel Studios. The film features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and others.

In India, the film will be dubbed in many languages. Foreign studios are pumping in money to rope in popular artists to dub for important characters and also famous director to write dialogues. We had earlier informed that AR Murugadoss is writing the dialogues for the Tamil version. Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremia will be dubbing for Iron Man and Black Widow respectively. Oscar winner A Rahman has composed the Avengers anthem. While the Hindi version of the anthem was launched in Mumbai earlier this week, the Tamil version was released on Thursday, the 4th April in Chennai.

Lyricist Vivek writes peppy lines for AR Rahman’s Avengers anthem in Tamil

Lyricist Vivek had penned the lyrics for the Avenger anthem. Vivek had collaborated with AR Rahman in many films and in the event launching the anthem, Vivek had mentioned that he was happy to be a lyricist for such a popular film. The anthem goes “Ini Yaaro Nammai Thaduppaar Yaaro” and has caught on the attention of the audience. Avengers :Endgame will be the last of the Marvel universe. Super villain Thanos annihilated half the population in Avengers:Infinity war. Thanos killed many superheroes like Blackpanther, Spider-Man and Dr. Strange.