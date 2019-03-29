Maanadu: Kalyani Priyadarshan to be seen opposite Simbu in Venkat Prabhu's next

In Com Staff March 29 2019, 9.02 pm March 29 2019, 9.02 pm

Many reports recently were stating that STR and Venkat Prabhu’s Maanadu had been shelved but the producer of the film - Suresh Kamatchi, took to Twitter to announce that this project is in fact very much going to happen. We even gave you an update that Suresh revealed the film would go on floors from May but an exact date has not been set yet. Now, the producer has made yet another interesting update! After a lot of buzz, he has finally announced that Kalyani Priyadarshan will in fact be the leading lady in this film.

Taking to Twitter, Suresh Kamatchi announced that Kalyani has been brought on board for Maanadu. Well, it looks like the makers are working hard to ensure that they get everything perfect for the audiences, especially after all the build up for it, since last year. STR is currently in London, to get ready for the character. He is reportedly undergoing physical transformations and also going through rigid training regimes for the same. It is being stated that he will undergo a complete transformation for the role. A picture of him from London has been going viral and his fans absolutely cannot wait to see his complete transformation for this role!

This movie is touted to be a political thriller and Simbu is also learning martial arts for the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music for this project and Praveen KL will handle the editing. Kalyani was recently also cast as the lead actress opposite Siva Karthikeyan for his next project with PS Mithran.