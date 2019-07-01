In Com Staff July 01 2019, 9.33 pm July 01 2019, 9.33 pm

Simbu and Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. While fans of Simbu thought that the film has been shelved, the producer took to Twitter to announce that it is still on track. Now, reports are stating that the shooting of the film will finally start soon in Malaysia and it is sure great news. As already known, Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen alongside Simbu in this film and the shooting with her will kick off very soon. Now, to add to the excitement, a video of Simbu reading the script of Maanadu has been going around on the Internet and this definitely has gotten fans all thrilled.

Not just that, the video also makes us hear a clip from the title track of the film! While we see Simbu reading the script, as the camera pans up, he looks directly into the camera and the music plays in the background. This video is being circulated throughout social media like crazy and it sure is a confirmation that everything is on track as far the film is concerned. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Praveen KL will be handling the cuts. The film is touted to be a political thriller and it was even promoted as a Venkat Prabhu Politics. While there were many rumours that the villain will be played by Bharathiraja, the producer denied all these and said that he is not a part of the film. So, obviously, the reveal of the rest of the cast and crew is eagerly awaited.