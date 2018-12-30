Maanadu: STR to zoom off to Bangkok to train in martial arts

Close to the completion of his upcoming family entertainer Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, STR will be soon moving into the prep work for his action thriller Maanadu. As he will be essaying the role of a martial arts expert in the film, the actor will be taking off to Bangkok in order to get ready for the role. His role also requires him to shed a few kilos, so STR will have to spend some extra hours at the gym to get his lean look right.

According to a source from the team, the principal shoot for Maanadu will kick off from the 3rd of February in Chennai. The team will be canning the film in 3 schedules, with a release planned for the end of 2019. Recently, both producer Suresh Kamatchi and editor Praveen KL had raved about the bound script of the film, calling it a zig zag story that will have tons of surprises for the audiences.

Touted to have its own share of political punchlines against the mishaps in the country, Maanadu will be a very different film for both STR and Venkat Prabhu in comparison with their ventures until now. Venkat Prabhu will soon be making the announcements on the cast and the crew of the film.