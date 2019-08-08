In Com Staff August 08 2019, 3.51 pm August 08 2019, 3.51 pm

Early this year - Simbu - the popular and talented actor was seen in a cameo role in Anita Udeep’s 90ml and in a full-fledged hero’s role in Sundar C’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven that sank without a trace. Next, he was announced to be starring as a hero in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu, to be produced by Suresh Kamatchi. Interesting updates on the film kept coming in and the shooting was to begin a couple of months before. However, nothing progressed ahead and we had updated that director Venkat Prabhu had moved on to make a web-series starring Kajal Aggarwal and Vaibhav Reddy. Now, producer Suresh Kamatchi has issued a press note confirming that Maanaadu with Simbu has been shelved for a while.

The note read, “I am sharing with you an unfortunate decision. Dear brother Simbu had given me a huge responsibility. I am firstly thankful to Simbu who has encouraged and supported me to make a film with him. However, time and tide have been moving on and I don’t want this to turn into a bitter force in the future. I am someone who believes in the value of time and plans to do things at the right time in a meticulous manner. I am also very sincere about my production. However much I have tried, the time has only gone by unproductively but I was not able to start the film.”

He added, “Therefore, I am unable to avoid shelving Maanaadu which was to have featured Simbu. But my friendship and affection for him will continue. My heartfelt thanks to all his fans that have showered me with their love and affection. My thanks are also due to all my journalist friends who have stood by me. Under Venkat Prabhu’s direction and my production, Maanaadu will soon commence with a new dimension and the announcement about the same will come in very soon. Thank you one and all.” Let's wait and see how things progress.