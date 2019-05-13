Maanagaram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj is the front runner to direct Thalapathy 64

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 5.44 pm May 13 2019, 5.44 pm

Thalapathy 63 is right now busy getting filmed at a steady pace after a few minor hiccoughs in the form of a fire accident and a mishap with one of the workers. Directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment, Thalapathy 63 is a film where hero Vijay is said to be essaying the role of a football coach who is training the Women’s Team of Tamil Nadu. The film is aiming for a Diwali release this year and is one of the most anticipated films.

As regards his next, there are many talks and speculations as to which director the Khushi star will be collaborating with for his next. Our reliable sources shed light on this. They say, “Director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame is in talks to do Vijay’s next and in most probability, the actor will be directed by Lokesh for his 64th”. Lokesh shot to fame with his debut film Maanagaram that was made on the hyperlink format. The film received a lot of positive feedback for its innovative way of narration that had the audience hooked to the screen.

It is, in fact, encouraging to see stars such as Vijay working with the new gen directors which is truly beneficial for the industry and the talents. When a hero like Vijay works with talented young filmmakers, it opens the flood gates of similar instances which results in quality content and satisfying experience for the movie buffs and the industry on the whole. On a related note, Lokesh is directing Karthi in a film called Kaidhi which is produced by SR Prabhu for his Dream Warrior Pictures. An official announcement about Vijay 64 is expected to surface soon.