image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Maari 2: Dhanush kickstarts promotions as it receive green chit from Censors

Regional

Maari 2: Dhanush kickstarts promotions as it receive green chit from Censors

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 27 2018, 6.52 pm
back
DhanushEntertainmentMaari 2regionalVada ChennaiYuvan Shankar Raja
nextWhen STR and Mahesh Babu bumped into each other at Ramoji Film City!
ALSO READ

Vekkai: Director Vetrimaaran's suggestion brings a new twist to this Dhanush starrer

Jayam Ravi to join Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi in the same weekend

Dhanush lines up one more potential classic film