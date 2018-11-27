Maari 2: Dhanush kickstarts promotions as it receive green chit from Censors

Following the superb success of his gangster drama Vada Chennai, Dhanush is getting ready for his next film – the mass entertainer sequel Maari-2 which will be an extension of the 2015 hit. Though the team had stayed mum after their initial announcements, the buzz is back on with the film clearing the censor hurdles and now getting set for a release soon.

For starters, the first single track ‘Rowdy Baby’ is about to be launched on the 28th of November, being the first goodie from the makers.

Differing from the first part which had music by Anirudh, Maari 2 marks Dhanush and Yuvan Shankar Raja joining hands after a gap of ten years since their hugely celebrated association in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, which was directed by Dhanush’s elder brother – ace director Selvaraghavan. The lyricist in the actor has also got busy with Maari 2, as he has penned almost the entire soundtrack.

Though the makers had initially announced a Christmas release, it looks like the film will be pushed to 2019 as the release date is already crowded with films such as Adangamaru, Seethakathi, Silukuvaarpatti Singam and Boomerang. Dhanush, who is currently shooting for his directorial venture, will take a final call soon.