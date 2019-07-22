In Com Staff July 22 2019, 6.27 pm July 22 2019, 6.27 pm

These days, we are seeing many actors and directors embarking on the journey of production, to create good content films. Be it regional films, Bollywood or Hollywood, artists are no longer stuck at doing only one thing. Everyone seems to be venturing on to a different path now. Just today, Maari 2 director Balaji Mohan, announced that he is set to produce a feature-length film soon! Taking to Twitter, the director announced that he will be co-producing his first feature film under his Open Window banner. He also announced that more details will be given out tomorrow, about this project.

In another tweet, the director wrote Open Window started by producing his short films and then it was his web series, As I’m Suffering From Kadhal. Now, the production house is set to co-produce its' first ever feature film and by what we understood, the film may have some fresh talents! He also said that the production house will make films, web series and much more. He also said that they support new talent, good content and crazy experiments! Well, this announcement will surely be something to look forward to. The young director has made a huge name for himself after four feature films and a web series. His films always have a good narrative with romance and lots of emotions. Balaji Mohan is currently working as a creative producer in a project for Y Not Studios, which has comedian Yogi Babu in the lead.

Take a look at tweet,

Embarking on a new journey! Feature Film Production under my Production House “OPEN WINDOW” 🙂 Tomorrow will be announcing a prestigious co-production collaboration on our 1st Feature Film Project! Excited!🙂 With all ur wishes & blessings 🙏🏻 #OpenWindow @OpenWindowOffl 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZbYCB9GouC — Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) July 22, 2019