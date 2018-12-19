Maari 2 press meet: Sai Pallavi and Prabhu Deva go back a long way

Sai Pallavi is gearing up for the release of her 2nd Tamil film Maari 2 this coming Friday. At the press meet of the film on Tuesday, the naturally charming and eloquent actress said that the team had a lot of fun in pulling her leg at the shooting spot, without any exceptions. She went down the memory lane when talking about the experience of working with Prabhu Deva, who has choreographed the chartbuster ‘Rowdy Baby’ number with the film’s lead pair.

“When I was 16, I had participated in the dance reality contest, “Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva”. I was eliminated in the semifinal stage of the show and couldn’t meet Prabhu Deva sir back then. Now while working with him for Maari 2, it was as if I had completed a circle in my life. He is very meticulous and particular about his dance steps, and we had a tough but enjoyable time shooting for this song.”

Dhanush and director Balaji Mohan also talked jocularly about the actress’ habit of literally crying while shooting for emotional scenes. Dhanush said that he wondered if Sai Pallavi was a big ‘method actor’, the first time he saw her crying in preparation for a sad scene.