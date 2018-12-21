Maari 2 review: Dhanush's convincing performance elevates this commercial entertainer

When a sequel to Maari (2015) was announced, it took quite a few by surprise as the first film didn’t go beyond being the regular commercial entertainer with a few memorable mass moments for the hero Dhanush. But credit to director Balaji Mohan for delivering a much better second part with more characters, more drama and more endearing mainstream elements. Of course, the fact that his hero is far more seasoned now makes his job easier. Maari 2 is a feast for hardcore fans of Dhanush and mass masala lovers. It is fair to say that in Maari 2, Dhanush is his most convincing yet, as a commercial mass action hero.

Anirudh’s score for the first part was quite memorable, be it the chartbuster songs or the pulsating theme tracks. Yuvan takes care of the music for the second part. He adds a lot of energy and excitement to the movie watching experience with his elevating background themes for the hero, the villain and all the highlight sequences in general. Among the songs, ‘Rowdy Baby’ is highlighted by Prabhu Deva’s choreography and heroine Sai Pallavi’s fantastic dance moves and agility. Pallavi is a revelation with her antics and performance in the emotional scenes. Here is one heroine who is not just about her looks and glamour factor; she stands tall with her all-round performing skills.

The story takes some unexpected turns in the second half with Pallavi and super-talented child actor Master Raghavan at the forefront. We also get to see a different shade of Maari in this segment. The second half has a terrific action sequence followed by Maari’s re-entry; this is the best part of the film, sending the audience into a frenzied mode. But the climax stunt sequence sort of fizzles out after promising much.

Tovino Thomas is the lead antagonist as a dreaded gangster who bays for Maari’s blood while Krishna has the role of Maari’s best friend with varying shades. Varu Sarathkumar is a dignified presence as a government official, while Maari’s sidekicks played by Robo Shankar and Vinoth are bankable as always, with their one-liners and wisecracks. Om Prakash gives the film a slick designer look. Dhanush is positioned and showcased in a very attractive manner. Special mention also to Silva’s stunt sequences which stand out with little innovative touches and are not just the typical hero glorification ones.

Maari 2 is the ideal film to see in a packed theatre with an excited audience rooting for the hero. Good fun!