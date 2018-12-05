Maari 2 trailer: Dhanush in his gangsta avatar promises a mass entertainer!

After an intense Vada Chennai, Dhanush is now taking a jolly route with Maari 2, his upcoming entertainer which hits the screens on the 21st of December. The film's trailer promises a fun ride, with an interesting set of characters coming together.

According to the trailer, the story of Maari 2 takes place eight years from where the first part left, as Kaali Venkat tells us that Maari has gone missing. Maari then returns to Chennai, only to meet new people in the form of Sai Pallavi as his love interest, Krishna in a mysterious character and of course the highly talented Tovino Thomas as the baddie Beeja.

One thing that the trailer scores in is it's terrific presentation that sets the mass meter right. With just the exact amount of the fun-factor teased in, Balaji Mohan gives us an idea on what the film is about and also arouses curiosity for the film. And of course, Yuvan Shankar Raja's score is the silver lining here as we don't miss Anirudh who was the actual hero of the first instalment.

In totality, Maari 2 looks like a much better film than the first. For people looking for pure entertainment, this should be the best bet. The film probably ends with a six-pack fight, and Dhanush could end the year on a high - exactly what his fans want.