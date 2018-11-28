image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Maari 2’s Rowdy Baby: A delightful sing-along number!

Regional

Maari 2’s Rowdy Baby: A delightful sing-along number!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 28 2018, 8.02 pm
back
DhanushEntertainmentMaari 2Prabhu DevaregionalRowdy BabyYuvan Shankar Raja
nextAnother Bigg Boss pair come together for the big screen!
ALSO READ

Maari 2: Dhanush kickstarts promotions as it receives green chit from censor

Vekkai: Director Vetrimaaran's suggestion brings a new twist to this Dhanush starrer

Jayam Ravi to join Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi in the same weekend