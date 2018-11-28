Maari 2’s Rowdy Baby: A delightful sing-along number!

The first single from Dhanush’s Maari 2 was launched on Wednesday morning, to an instantly positive response from fans and music buffs. Set to tune by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the track titled Rowdy Baby is sung by Dhanush and Santosh Narayanan’s daughter Dhee Venka.

Dhanush has come in as both, a lyric-writer and a singer, for this track. While there might be apprehensions about his work for the former, his unique rendition style which has the right pauses and stretches makes the song a delightful one. Dhee Venka is responsible for her part.

With choreography by Prabhu Deva and the flashy sets that the lyric video shows us, Rowdy Baby could go on to become a hugely enjoyable song on the big screen. Though it is still doubtful as to whether they can create the magic that the DnA (Dhanush and Anirudh) combo brought us in the first part, Maari 2 is definitely an album to watch out for.

After completing the censor formalities well in advance, the makers are now looking to fix the release date of the film soon. Though it was initially announced for the Christmas weekend, it looks like the film will hit the screens only by the final week of January 2019 as the Pongal date is already packed with two biggies in Petta and Viswasam.