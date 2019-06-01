In Com Staff June 01 2019, 12.19 pm June 01 2019, 12.19 pm

R. Madhavan, fondly called as Maddy, broke into the Tamil film horizon when the conventional hero in Tamil films had a prototype that involved machismo moustache with rugged looks. He had the privilege of being introduced by the ace director Mani Ratnam in Alai Paayudhae in the year 2000 wherein his co-star was Shalini, wife of Ajith Kumar. His cute looks and performance made numerous women drool over him and the actor continues to sustain his name and fame till now. Madhavan celebrates his 49th birthday today, the 1st of June.

Maddy is someone who has a pan Indian appeal and has delivered good work across industries. Not the one to cash in on his fame, Madhavan chose only the scripts that he believed in and the results are there for everyone to vouch for that. After his debut film Alai Paayudhae with Mani Ratnam, the actor holds a unique distinction of being repeatedly featured in the prolific director’s subsequent films that include Kannathil Muthamittal where he played a socially conscious writer Thiruchelvan and Ayudha Ezhuthu where he was featured as the rowdy Inbasekar.

His notable films include veteran K Balachander’s Paarthalae Paravasam, Lingusamy’s Run, Gautham Menon’s Minnalae (a breakthrough film), Azhagam Perumal’s Dum Dum Dum, Sundar C’s Anbae Sivam, Mouli’s Nala Damayanthi, Vikram Kumar’s 13 B, K.S. Ravikumar’s Manmadhan Ambu and the recent Irudhi Suttru directed by Sudha Kongara and Pushkar Gayathri's Vikram Vedha. He has also featured in Hindi films like Rang De Basanti, Tanu Weds Manu (1 and 2) and 3 Idiots to name some. Right now the actor is directing for the first time, Rocketry: The Nambi effect on Nambi Narayanan and is also acting with Anushka Shetty in Silence. Even after almost two decades in the industry, Madhavan remains fresh and genuine in his efforts and is liked by many. Here's wishing the handsome actor a very happy birthday and all the best for his debut directorial.

Take a look at his post and some of the wishes for the actor here:

The actor is showered with wishes from Pakistan too:

I always believe that the elders in my family are the reason for my success. R. Madhavan Love And Respect From Pakistan 😍🇵🇰 Happy Birthday Sir @ActorMadhavan#HBDMadhavan #Madhavan pic.twitter.com/v4DN30hVyH — Mir Najib (@MirNajib1) 31 May 2019

A lot of fans were all praises for the actor as they poured in their wishes for the actor:

@ActorMadhavan A Very Happy=happy Birthday Sir🎂 Never ever forget to wish you on this day cos today's my birthday too... Seriously lucky to share my birthday to one of such a great actor and nice human being😊 Have a fantastic birthday and Superb year ahead💐 — Monica Tarira (@monica_tarira) 31 May 2019