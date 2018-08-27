Madhavan and Anushka reunite on screen after 12 years!

In 2006, Anushka Shetty made her Tamil debut opposite Madhavan in the Sundar C directorial Rendu. The actress has since carved a special place for herself in the southern film industry, with Baahubali being her biggest placard. Well it looks like fans of both stars will be in for a treat when they hear this. The duo is all set to reunite for another film which will be directed by Hemant Madhukar, known for the Telugu film Vastadu Naa Raju.

According to latest reports, the film titled Silence will be a thriller without any dialogues, similar to Karthik Subbaraj’s Mercury which hit the screens earlier this year. Bankrolled by Blue Planet Entertainments and People Media Factory, the film will be shot entirely in Seattle and will be released across many markets with the same title. The story and screenplay for Silence are penned by Kona Venkat and Gopi Mohan.

Madhavan, who is fresh off the success of Breathe – the web series on Amazon Prime, is now shooting for his romantic drama Maara in which he will be seen opposite Shraddha Shrinath. Also in hand, is the Nambi Narayanan biopic which will be directed by Anant Mahadevan. The actor has played a special cameo in Nag Chaitanya’s Savyasachi will hit the screens in November.