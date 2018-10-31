image
Wednesday, October 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry, a real-life story based on THIS man!

Regional

Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry, a real-life story based on THIS man!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 31 2018, 10.46 pm
back
Aamir KhanAnanth MahadevanEntertainmentNambi NarayananR MadhavanregionalRocketry
nextFinally! The real 'Ratsasan' revealed at an emotional press meet
ALSO READ

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan’s jacket grabs female attention

Manzoor e Khuda teaser from Thugs Of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif is the show stealer

Thugs Of Hindostan: When Aamir Khan turned the Thug of Chess