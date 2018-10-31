Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry, a real-life story based on THIS man!

It is quite a surprise as R Madhavan, after a long list of impressive films to his name, has decided to take the directorial chair. The actor will be co-directing his upcoming film Rocketry – The Nambi Effect along with Ananth Mahadevan. The film is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The intriguing teaser of the film first tells us that Russia and America had failed in many attempts when it came to their mission to Mars, but India had achieved it on the first attempt itself and that too by spending a lesser amount of money. The Mars Orbiter Mission entered the Mars orbit on September 24th, 2014, but Madhavan who plays Nambi Narayanan in the film asks us “What if I tell you that we could have achieved this twenty years ago?”

The film will focus on Nambi Narayanan’s life from the late twenties to the age of 75, telling us how the nation paid the price of putting him in jail for 50 days, by delaying their Mars mission by twenty years. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Nambi Narayanan was a senior official at the ISRO who was charged with espionage in 1994. After lots of discussions and court arguments, the CBI dismissed charges against him in 1996. In 1998, he was declared not guilty.

Even Aamir Khan found this interesting. So should you.