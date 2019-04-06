Madhura Raja trailer: Megastar Mammootty returns to hardcore mass masala

Lmk April 06 2019, 6.10 pm April 06 2019, 6.10 pm

In recent times, Megastar Mammootty has been seen in performance heavy parts in films such as Peranbu and Yatra. In both these films, the legendary actor was class personified and was extremely convincing mouthing Tamil and Telugu lines. Yatra met with a fair degree of commercial success too while Peranbu has earned a niche following for itself among critics and serious movie buffs. Mammootty is now back in a full-fledged ‘mass’ avatar in Madhura Raja, to thrill his hardcore fan following. The trailer of the film was launched on Saturday night to a positive response from ‘Mammukka’ fans.

Mammootty is seen as an influential politician/kingmaker who stands up for the people of a village where illicit liquor takes the lives of many. Jagapati Babu is seen as the main antagonist. There are many other known faces in the cast list such as Sunny Leone (in a special song), Jai, Mahima Nambiar, the trio of Naren - RK Suresh - Siddique playing cops, Nedumudi Venu to name a few. Jai and Mahima seem to be romantically linked while there is seemingly no love track for Mammootty.

The action sequences choreographed by Peter Hein are larger than life and catered to Mammootty’s mass image; the ‘flying punch’ has been expertly done! The star’s closing punch line in Tamil is sure to be a big ‘theater moment’. Madhura Raja is directed by Vysakh and is slated to release as a Vishu special on April 12th. Raja Returns!