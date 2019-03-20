image
Thursday, March 21st 2019
English
Madhuraraja teaser showcases Mammootty in a mass action avatar!

Regional

Madhuraraja teaser showcases Mammootty in a mass action avatar!

The teaser doesn't allow space for any other actor and it is absolutely Mammootty's one-man show

back
jaiManiyannanNedumudi Venu and Suraj VenjaramooduSiddiqueVijayaraghavan
nextGV Prakash's Watchman trailer is out and it is every bit thrilling!

within