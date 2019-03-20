Madhuraraja teaser showcases Mammootty in a mass action avatar!

Mammootty is now all set to enthrall the audience in a mass role through his latest outing, Madhuraraja, directed by Vysakh of Pulimurugan fame. The teaser of the film has now been released on YouTube which indeed looks electrifying that enhances the screen presence of the Mega Star. The teaser starts off on a high with the backing of the song that goes like, 'Singa Thalaivaa'. The stunts choreographed by Peter Hein is the major highlight of the teaser and it might not be a surprise if the ace stunt director gets honourable awards.

At the same time, the stunts might look larger than life for a section of the audience. You tend to see the rowdies flying from one end to another. After delivering two distinctive performances in Yatra and Peranbu, Mammootty has turned into the mainstream route to engage the audience as an actor with electrifying mass. The teaser doesn't allow space for any other actor and it is absolutely Mammootty's one-man show. It also has quite a few build up shots and with the powerful background score, the video will definitely keep the audience hooked.

The teaser has one punch line that Mammootty utters towards the end. The rough translation of the dialogue goes like, "even children will tell you that Raja and his men are always strong. Not double strong. Triple strong". This big budget entertainer is in the post-production stages right now, that also has actors like Jai, Maniyannan, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the star cast. If you haven't watched the teaser yet, get to watch it immediately and see the mass action avatar from Mammukka.