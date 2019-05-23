Madras fame Johnny Hari Krishnan to play the lead in Kutti Revathy's Siragu

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 7.10 pm May 23 2019, 7.10 pm

One might not instantly remember who Hari Krishnan is in the film industry. But when you mention Johnny Hari, there would be an instant recognition because that is the name of the character Hari Krishnan played in the film Madras, directed by Pa Ranjith. Hari Krishnan essayed the role of the eccentric Johnny very naturally and grabbed all the eyeballs he could. After having played important supporting roles, the actor would next be seen in a lead role. This film titled Siragu is to be directed by lyricist Kutti Revathy, for whom this film is the first as a director.

About his first project as a hero, Hari Krishnan was quoted as saying, “I know Kutti Revathy ma’am from the times she worked in Dhanush and director Bharath Bala’s Mariyaan. I had done a small part in that film. Since then we had kept in touch and when she wanted to direct her first film, she approached me. I was quite happy that she asked me and I immediately gave my green signal. Of course, I was also nervous because she has vested all her faith in me and I had to do justice to that.”

While Johnny Hari does not want to reveal much about his role in the film, he says that it is a road film with a high focus on art. The story is about a young boy who is artistically inclined, goes on a road trip and encounters a person on this journey. Their experiences are being chronicled in Siragu. The actor also reveals that the film has shaped up very well and that he is very happy about it. Siragu was shot across different locations in Tamil Nadu, over fifty days. Debutante Akshitha plays the female lead in Siragu. Raja Bhattacharjee, who was the cinematographer for Pyaar Prema Kadhal, is the DoP in Siragu too. Arrol Corelli of Pisaasu fame is the music composer. Siragu is bankrolled by Mala Manian for First Copy Productions. The film is in the post-production stage now.