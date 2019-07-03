In Com Staff July 03 2019, 9.55 pm July 03 2019, 9.55 pm

Mafia is the name of the film that young Karthick Naren would be directing. The first look poster of the film was out recently. The film has Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavanishankar as the lead cast. The names of other members would soon be announced. As regards the technical crew, Karthick has retained Jakes Bijoy who composed music for the former’s debut film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Gokul Benoy of Monster fame will be the cinematographer. Since the release of the first look poster of the film, there are various assumptions about the story and the character of Arun Vijay. However, Karthick Naren was quick to refute some of them and clarify what the film is going to be like.

The film’s poster of Mafia shows a highly stylish Arun Vijay in three different get-ups. While in one, the actor wields a revolver, the central one has him in shades with a note that says ‘Target: Unknown’ and the rightmost one shows him with a nebulizer kind of an apparatus. This has naturally created speculations about the character and the film. Putting to rest all these conjectures, Karthick Naren was quoted as saying, “Mafia is a gangster saga alright but is not the usual one set in North Chennai in many Tamil films. It is set in an urban backdrop but will be intense and stylish”.