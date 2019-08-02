In Com Staff August 02 2019, 7.21 pm August 02 2019, 7.21 pm

It is well-known that Arun Vijay is all set to get back on the big screens with his next, under director Karthick Naren. For those who do not know, director Karthik Naren has impressed the audiences quite a lot with his highly successful maiden directorial, the crime-thriller Dhuruvangal 16 aka D 16. Since his next project has not found a release yet, he began work on his third project, which is with Arun Vijay. This film went on floors earlier this month and it has been going on at a great pace. Titled Mafia, the film will see Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead and Prasanna as the antagonist. Now, our sources have informed us that the makers are looking for a December 2019 release for this film!

Our sources revealed to us, “The shooting for Mafia has just begun but it is going on at a fast pace. The release date is yet to be finalised but December 20 may be chosen as the day for its release.” If this turns out to be true, this will be right near the holidays so the film can be expected to do very well at the Box Office. But, that’s not just it. If the makers do decide to release the film on December 20, they will be clashing with Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero. Recently it was announced that Hero would be releasing on December 20 and fans were ecstatic about it. Would a clash with SK really be a profitable idea? Or will the makers of Mafia consider another date? Well, that is yet to be seen.

Coming back to Mafia, the film’s first look featured the actor in three different looks and he is seen carrying guns too. Interestingly, the film’s tagline says ‘Chapter 1’ which has lead to a lot of speculations that there might be sequels coming in. Let’s see how this film fares!