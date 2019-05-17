Magamuni teaser: Arya's dark and gritty revenge tale seems promising

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 7.08 pm May 17 2019, 7.08 pm

By now it is well-known that recently Arya had wrapped up shooting for a project in KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green banner, for a film directed by the much-acclaimed Santhakumar of Mounaguru fame. This film had been titled Magamuni and it went on floors last year in November and the team wrapped up the shoot last month and have now moved into post-production. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film and we must say Arya looks every bit promising in this film!

The teaser of the film starts with a lot of violence and bloodbath. We see an extremely angry looking Arya throughout the teaser. From what we understand, he faces a horrible incident and then starts on a different path in life. The teaser is no doubt extremely action-packed and thus the film too will surely not be short of action sequences. It all basically seems like a common man’s revenge over powerful political leaders. What we absolutely love is how the teaser has been given a dark and gritty tone and from what it seems, this just might be the long-awaited hit Arya has been waiting for. The director’s first film was a very critically acclaimed one and from the looks of it, this one looks promising too.

This film has actors like Junior Balaiyya, Jayaprakash, Arul Doss, GM Sundar, and Kaali Venkat. SS Thaman, who composed the music for Mounaguru will be doing the same for this film too. The cinematography for this film has been handled by Arun Padmanabhan. Stay tuned for more updates...