Magizh Thirumeni directorial and Arun Vijay double role starrer Thadam to go to Bollywood

Magizh Thirumeni directorial Thadam that hit the screens a few weeks ago had recorded box office success as well as critic’s acceptance. The film became a game changer for Arun Vijay who had acted in dual roles in the film. Thadam was a crime thriller that also featured Tanya Hope, Vidya Pradeep, Smruthi Venkat and others. When a film becomes successful in one language, it is the natural progression for it to travel to other states also. In that sense, we hear that Thadam is going to Bollywood.

Our sources state, “Bollywood filmmakers Murad Khetani and Ashwin Warde who are bankrolling Kabir Singh will be producing the Hindi version of Thadam. They have bought the remake rights. The team is trying to rope in Shahid Kapoor to reprise Arun Vijay’s role. He has liked the story but yet to sign on the dotted line. The unit is looking for a suitable director to helm the process”. Our sources also add that though the Tamil version was set in Chennai, the Hindi one will be set in some place in North India. Apart from this, Thadam will also be remade in Telugu and it is said that Ram Pothineni might play the lead.

Thadam had Arun Vijay playing dual roles, one as an educated construction engineer and the other a thief and gambler. Post this film Arun Vijay has been getting continuously good offers. He will play the lead in Boxer that will have Ritika Singh as the heroine and a film that will be directed by Karthik Naren. He also completed the Mahesh Babu starrer Saaho recently.