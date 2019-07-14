In Com Staff July 14 2019, 5.24 pm July 14 2019, 5.24 pm

It is known that Ajay Bhupathi is all set to direct Ravi Teja for a movie which has been titled Maha Samudram. Initially, although Naga Chaitanya was to be roped in for this film according to reports, he did not want to play an action hero role and wanted to focus on Venky Mama. Well, one’s loss is another’s gain. The finishing touches are being given to the script and now the latest news going around is that Aditi Rao Hydari is in talks to be the female lead for the film. Reports state that the director wants to rope her in for the main lead's role.

Reports also state that Aditi is yet to give her nod on this and once she does, it will be made official. The film is set to go on floors soon, from the month of September. Aditi made her debut in Tollywood with Sammohanam, in which Sudheer Babu played the lead role. She was also seen in Varun Tej starrer Antariksham. A report in a leading media states that after seeing her in the last two Telugu films, the director felt she is absolutely perfect for the role. The report also states that apparently, Aditi has accepted the offer. But, we will have to wait for an official confirmation on the same. Maha Samudram will be revolving around three characters. While Ravi Teja is playing one male lead, another actor is supposed to be roped in too.

RX 100-fame Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music director and reportedly he has already recorded two songs for the film. Meanwhile, Ravi is busy with Disco Raja, which is touted to be a science fiction film. Three leading ladies Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Priyanka Jawalkar have been roped in to share the screen space with Ravi Teja in Disco Raja.