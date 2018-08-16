Mahanati: 100 glorious days of an undisputed classic!

Savitri biopic Mahanati, starring Keerthi Suresh in the lead has already crossed 100 days since its release. And to mark the special occasion, the team has released a special poster. Mahanati has gone on to become the biggest female-centric hit in the Southern facet of cinema as it has grossed more than Rs 75 crore worldwide. It was a box office sensation in the Telugu-speaking states as well and even in the US.

The film's Tamil dubbed version Nadigaiyar Thilagam did average business in TN. While Mahanati released on May 9, the Tamil version released a couple of days later on May 11. The film also had Samantha and Dulquer coming up with good performances, along with Keerthy's lifetime performance.

Mahanati recently won the Equality in Cinema award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It can expect a lot more awards in all the other popular Indian film awards, next year.

Keerthy has a hot and happening line-up of films in the coming months as her big ticket ventures like Saamy Square, Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar will be releasing back to back. At a recent awards event, she expressed happiness at having done two films with Thalapathy Vijay (Bairavaa and Sarkar) and getting to work with AR Murugadoss in Sarkar.