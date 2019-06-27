In Com Staff June 27 2019, 4.55 pm June 27 2019, 4.55 pm

Mahesh Babu - the Prince of Tollywood - recently had the release of his landmark 25th movie, Maharshi, on May 9th. This movie, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, is produced jointly by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema. Made on a whopping budget of 100 Crore rupees, the movie has already raked in the moolah at the box office. Starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Allari Naresh in an important role, this action drama has been well received by the audiences. Maharshi will be crossing 50 days at the theatres on June 28th and the makers were keen to celebrate this success in a grand manner. However, following the death of Mahesh Babu's step-mother Vijaya Nirmala, this event has been cancelled.

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Vijaya Nirmala garu. Her success story is an inspiration for every aspiring film maker. Our deepest condolences to Krishna garu and his family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) June 27, 2019

Vijaya Nirmala passed away on Thursday morning, after succumbing to a massive cardiac arrest. Her son Naresh announced the news of her death to the world, through his Twitter account. This came as a huge shock for all of Tollywood and all of Vijaya Nirmala's countless fans. It won't be wrong to say that the industry has come to a standstill and almost everybody is mourning the legendary actor, director and producer's death. With Maharshi well on course to complete 50 days in more than 200 centres on June 28th, the makers planned for a grand celebration on that day from 6:00 pm, at Shilpa Kala Vedika, in Hyderabad. With the unfortunate incident of the veteran's passing, the makers decided to postpone the event as a gesture of respect for her memory.

#Maharshi 50 days event which was scheduled for 28th June 2019 stands postponed. — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) June 27, 2019