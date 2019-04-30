Maharshi director Vamsi Paidipally says all audiences can relate to the movie!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 11.54 pm April 30 2019, 11.54 pm

Prince Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Maharshi is one of the most expected projects in recent times. There are a lot of expectations surrounding this project right from the day it was announced. This movie, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, is produced by Dil Raju, C Ashwini Dutt, Param V Potluri & Pearl V Potluri, under the Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema banners. This movie is planned to hit the screens on May 9 and has music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by KU Mohanan and editing by Praveen KL. Director Vamsi recently interacted with the media and spoke about the movie. He revealed a few things about it.

Talking about the movie, Vamsi Paidipally said, "The movie is based on Rishi's journey and is also a celebration of friendship and love! Life is partly what we make of it and partly what it is made by the friends we choose." The director also adds that the friendship track between Mahesh Babu and Allari Naresh will have major importance in Maharshi! Vamsi Paidipally also emphasised, "I can promise you, Maharshi will be a film that everyone will be able to relate to!" The makers have decided to have a grand pre-release event on May 1, in Hyderabad! There are reports that the event will have RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the chief guests!

Maharshi, having Pooja Hegde as the female lead, also has Allari Naresh, Ananya, Meenakshi Dixit, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar and Prakashraj among others, as part of the cast. The team is adding the final touches to the movie and this being the 25th movie in Mahesh Babu's career, a lot of expectations are riding on it! The songs and promo videos have already received a very exciting welcome and we are sure that the movie too would be well received!