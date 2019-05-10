Maharshi falls way short of Bharat Ane Nenu in Chennai

Lmk May 10 2019, 12.08 pm May 10 2019, 12.08 pm

Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi has taken a good opening in Chennai city, grossing 23 lakhs on its opening day. The film was given prime shows in many city theatres; the famous Sathyam big screen allocated all its 4 shows to Maharshi on Thursday. This is the all-time 4th best opening for a Telugu language film in Chennai city after Bharat Ane Nenu, Rangasthalam and Agnyaathavaasi. The Top 4 opening day grossers in Chennai are as follows,

Bharat Ane Nenu - 27 lakhs Rangasthalam - 25 lakhs Agnyaathavaasi - 24 lakhs Maharshi - 23 lakhs

With Ayogya unlikely to release this weekend, Maharshi would benefit in terms of better shows and screens across the city. The total of 4 days opening weekend gross is expected to be a good figure. Bharat Ane Nenu did an all-time record lifetime gross of around 1.7 crores in Chennai last year; whether Maharshi would do that extent of the business remains to be seen.

The Maharshi team had a small gathering yesterday night after the successful opening that they had. The ‘Dear Comrade’ lead pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika were also spotted at this gathering, which was headed by Mahesh. The film has covered good ground on its opening day and is on the right track in terms of its worldwide theatrical recovery. The opening in the Telugu states is at non-Baahubali 2 levels in some key territories; the opening is expected to be the year’s best for the Telugu industry. We will update the exact numbers to you in a short while.