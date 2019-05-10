  3. Regional
Maharshi falls way short of Bharat Ane Nenu in Chennai

Regional

Maharshi falls way short of Bharat Ane Nenu in Chennai

Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi has covered good ground on its opening day and is on the right track .

back
AgnyaathavaasiBaahubali 2Bharat Ane NenuDear ComradeMahesh BabuRangasthalamRashmikaSathyamTrending In SouthVijay Deverakonda
nextVishal’s Ayogya gets pushed once again in the last minute; a unique type of confusion in this week’s Tamil releases

within