Maharshi gives one more solid overseas record for Mahesh Babu

Lmk May 15 2019, 1.33 pm May 15 2019, 1.33 pm

Though Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi hasn’t performed in line with the huge pre-release expectations in the USA, the film is still steadily crossing some important milestones. The latest is the $1.5 million gross mark, which was breached on Tuesday. This is a record 6th time that a Mahesh film has crossed the $1.5 million gross milestone in the US; interestingly, he has a hat trick now, as Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu and now Maharshi have all crossed this mark, back to back. All the six Mahesh films (in the order of release) in the $1.5 million club are as follows:

1. Dookudu

2. SVSC

3. Srimanthudu

4. Spyder

5. Bharat Ane Nenu

6. Maharshi

Maharshi has to gross close to $2.5 million in the US to be a safe venture there. That looks like a long shot but one can’t rule it out if the film has a good steady run in the coming weeks. Earlier this year, the comedy blockbuster F2 went on to gross $2.13 million in the US, and sits pretty as the top-grossing Telugu movie in the US this year. Maharshi will be chasing this mark. Maharshi is still the best overseas (considering all other territories) opener for the Telugu industry this year.

The Maharshi team is meanwhile on cloud nine after the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the film on Twitter. Mahesh couldn’t hide his excitement and tweeted that such words of praise inspire them to come up with more worthy films like Maharshi.