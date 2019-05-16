  3. Regional
Maharshi is next only to Baahubali 2 in this key region of Hyderabad

Regional

Maharshi is next only to Baahubali 2 in this key region of Hyderabad

Maharshi has crossed the 20 crores share mark in the Nizam territory after its opening 6 days.

back
Baahubali 2MaharshiMahesh BabuPooja HegdeVamshi Paidipally
nextJr NTR's lookalike takes social media by storm and we can't believe our eyes!

within