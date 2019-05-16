Maharshi is next only to Baahubali 2 in this key region of Hyderabad

Lmk May 16 2019, 4.33 pm May 16 2019, 4.33 pm

As reported earlier, Superstar Mahesh Babu visited the popular Sudarshan 35MM theatre in RTC X Roads Hyderabad on Wednesday evening along with his Maharshi team, for a brief interaction with his fans. There was a huge crowd as expected, and the team delivered short speeches to share their excitement at the big success of Maharshi. Heroine Pooja Hegde, director Vamshi and producer Dil Raju also accompanied Mahesh for this visit. Mahesh repeated his “collar-up” gesture from the press meet when thanking his fans, sending them into frenzy mode. The Maharshi team will next be having a grand public success meet (Vijayotsavam) in Vijayawada on May 18. They are seemingly in no mood to stop celebrating their success and making it even bigger.

At the end of its first week, Maharshi (with a gross of 92.12 lakhs) is now the all-time No 2 grosser in the RTC X Roads theatres in Hyderabad, next only to Baahubali 2 (Week 1 gross of 1.66 crores). Baahubali 1 grossed 91.17 lakhs in its first week in the RTC X Roads theatres and has been pushed to the 3rd spot by Maharshi.

Maharshi has crossed the 20 crores share mark in the Nizam territory after its opening 6 days. Now, Mahesh becomes the only hero to have three of his films (Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu prior to Maharshi) with a share of more than 20 crores in the Nizam territory. With Maharshi, Mahesh has further cemented his superstardom. The hype and expectations surrounding his next film, with director Anil Ravipudi, are at a huge level now.