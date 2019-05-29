Maharshi makers claim film's worldwide theatrical gross as Rs 175 crores

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 5.53 pm May 29 2019, 5.53 pm

South superstar Mahesh Babu's SSMB 25 Maharshi has successfully completed 20 days in theaters and it looks like it is set to continue its glorious run in the Telugu states, for few more weeks to come. It has already crossed the numbers of Bharat Ane Nenu and is now the actor's career-best grosser. The film is racing towards the 100 crores worldwide share mark and is expected to eventually join as the 5th Telugu film to get a theatrical share of more than 100 crores after Khaidi No. 150, Rangasthalam and the two movies of the Baahubali franchise. The makers of Maharshi have released a new poster stating that the film has grossed more than 175 crores worldwide (a slightly exaggerated claim, say trade experts).

In Tamil Nadu too, Maharshi has completed a good steady run of 20 days. The film has grossed Rs 3.48 crore in the state so far (more than 1 crore in Chennai city), and is the star’s 2nd highest Telugu language grosser in the state after Bharat Ane Nenu. It must be noted that his movie Spyder was a bonafide Tamil - Telugu bilingual and had a fairly good run in TN. Maharshi is expected to have a few shows in the TN multiplexes in its 4th week too, even after the release of NGK and Devi 2 this Friday. USA is the sole big market where the film has, unfortunately, underperformed!

What has really connected with the masses in Maharshi is the portrayal of farmers and the same is being considered a big factor for its successful run over the past 3 weeks. Mahesh shared a tweet earlier in the day, as #FarmerisKing about how yet another instance of a viewer being emotionally impacted by the farmers episode in the film. Director Vamshi Paidipally has definitely hit all the right notes with his handling of a sensitive societal issue with this movie.