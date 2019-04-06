Maharshi teaser: Packed with everything that we love about Mahesh Babu

Lmk April 06 2019, 11.03 am April 06 2019, 11.03 am

The teaser of Maharshi has finally made it to the internet. Titled “#JoinRishi” the teaser serves to please Mahesh’s fans and plays to the gallery completely. All that fans like in Mahesh has been showcased in this 79 secs long teaser - his core style, debonair dressing sense, the way he delivers punchlines, his attitude during stunt scenes and of course his trademark running style. The teaser doesn’t reveal anything about the story but throws some light on hero Rishi’s characterisation - a man who believes that success is a journey and not a destination, and someone who gives it back to his critics by winning.

Maharshi will release worldwide on May 9. The team has started promoting the film in full swing. After the first single and now the teaser, they have made all the right moves and Mahesh’s fans are very happy with director Vamshi Paidipally. Many positive MEMEs are doing the rounds on social media. Maharshi does look like a packaged mix of Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu from whatever little the teaser reveals; we have to wait for the trailer to know more and pass further judgment.

Maharshi is Superstar Mahesh’s 25th film and he would be eyeing a blockbuster result this summer. After the extremely successful Bharat Ane Nenu, an encore is expected from Maharshi. Pooja Hegde is the lead heroine while Allari Naresh also has a key role to play as the hero’s friend. Composer Devi Sri Prasad adds pep to the score with his teaser and we believe it’s not going to be a run of the mill soundtrack from DSP!