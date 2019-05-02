Maharshi Trailer: With Mahesh Babu in three different shades, this one is a cracker

Lmk May 02 2019, 1.59 pm May 02 2019, 1.59 pm

The trailer of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming 25th film Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, was launched at a grand pre-release event for the film on May 1. The trailer is winning rave reviews from the majority of viewers and Mahesh fans, for the three different shades of Mahesh that it presents. Mahesh plays Rishi and we see him as a youthful college student, a suave super-successful businessman and also a farmer.

Pooja Hegde plays Pooja while Allari Naresh plays Ravi (a nerdy student). The college friendship that blooms between Rishi, Ravi and Pooja forms a major part of the story. The transition of Rishi from a high-profile businessman to a farmer would be interesting to see. Japapati Babu is seen as the antagonist who dares to touch the hero’s ego by challenging his winning streak.

Watch the trailer here:

The stunt scenes towards the end of the trailer with a ferocious Mahesh bashing the baddies to pulp are sure to send his fans into a tizzy when the film releases. Ram - Laxman’s trademark style, over the top stunt choreography suits big mass heroes like Mahesh so well. Devi Sri Prasad might have faltered with the songs but he seems to have upped his game in the background score department, on the evidence of the trailer.

Maharshi looks grand, glossy and entertaining. With the impeccably handsome Mahesh Babu in such good form, director Vamshi might just have a big summer blockbuster in store for us. The film opens worldwide on May 9th and it will have a huge release all over the globe.